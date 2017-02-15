Weather: Winter Coats Til Friday, But Weekend To Bring A Taste Of Spring

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After a pleasant start to the day, our Wednesday turned cloudy in the afternoon as a strong cold front moved through.

This front brought scattered rain and snow showers to the region and also kicked up a strong gusty wind in the late afternoon. Now that wind is still going strong and will continue through the overnight hours and into the day on Thursday.

Winds will gust over 30 mph, so while we’re not talking about damaging winds like those we felt on Monday, we can still expect feels like temperatures to run about 10-15 degrees below what the thermometer says.

But although you’ll need the winter coats through the end of the work week, by the weekend that all changes!

Temperatures will surge into the upper 50’s on Saturday, and that’s just the icing on the cake. By Sunday, we can expect temperatures to hit the mid 60’s, a full 20 degrees above average!

Monday may turn a bit cooler for the President’s Day holiday, but still well above average with a high near 60 and we’ll see sunshine all three days!

Enjoy the nice spring fling this weekend.