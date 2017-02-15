SEPTA Reaches Out To Commuters About Dangers Of Being Distracted

NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

February 15, 2017 10:54 AM By Paul Kurtz
Filed Under: Paul Kurtz, Septa

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA officials and transit police are reminding commuters not to get too caught up with their cell phones while walking along train platforms near tracks and bus stops.

SEPTA safety officials greeted commuters at Frankford Transportation Center with pamphlets advising them to make the safe choice and put down their hand held devices.

“Trains can’t get out of the way. You’re in their right of way and you need to stay where you belong, behind the yellow lines,” says SEPTA’s Heather Redfern.

Longtime bus driver Calvin Turner says he’s watched distracted commuters walk into his parked bus and others on-board miss their stop.

“They’ll be on the phone and distracted. Most of the time I call out the stops. Hoping they’ll realize they’re at that stop.”

This is SEPTA’s first safety outreach effort of the year. The agency is preparing for its big citywide even coming up in the spring.

 

