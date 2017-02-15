Performance At Millrose Games One To Remember For Penn’s Hatler

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was a special performance on Saturday for University of Pennsylvania senior track standout Chris Hatler.

At the Millrose Games up in New York, Hatler became just the second Penn miler to ever run a sub-four-minute mile during an indoor race (and third overall), clocking in at 3:59.21.

“I’ve been running track since I was 15-years old and one of the main goals of track runners all throughout history has been the sub-four minute mile,” Hatler tells KYW Newsradio. “It’s just been a benchmark since Roger Bannister first did it back in (1954). Getting a chance to put my name next to a lot of the greats from the past is something really special.”

Hatler finished second in that race at the Millrose Games and his time is the 20th fastest in the country this year. He breaks down his memorable accomplishment.

“Halfway through the race, I was through in one minute fifty-eight seconds,” Hatler says. “That kind of showed that I was right there, if I just kept on the pace I would be under. So going into the last lap I was just telling myself, all I’ve got to do is maintain and I’ll be there. Then when I finished and crossed the line, I looked up and saw the number, it was unbelievable. I just felt so excited.”

While the sub-four minute mile was quite the accomplishment, Hatler says he hasn’t run out of goals to pursue.

“You always want to run faster, right?”

