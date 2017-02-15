Milo Yiannopoulos Rejects Reports That He Organized Violent Protests Of Own Speech In Berkeley

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Milo Yiannopoulos of Breitbart News blasted media reports that he organized protests of his own speech in Berkeley, California that broke out into violence earlier this month in an interview with Rich Zeoli on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT, calling them ‘fake news.’

“How dare the mainstream media throw out fake news to try get at places like Breitbart as revenge for the election, when CNN and Newsweek are publishing and doubling down on insane conspiracy theories. These are people who were wrong about everything in the election.”

Yiannopoulos believes the media is still angry over Donald Trump’s election victory and attempting to extract some revenge on him.

“They gerrymandered poll results to try to persuade people that Hillary was going to win to depress the vote for Trump. They lost. The screwed up. They messed up. Now they come at everybody with this fake news stuff while they, themselves are promoting conspiracy theories.”

He rejected any claim that he or the site he writes for coordinated any tumult.

“You would have to believe that Breitbart news is a criminal enterprise that hired 150 organized, left wing thugs and briefed them all on the politics so when they were interviewed afterwards they gave perfect answers, to come and beat up our own audiences. It’s ridiculous.”

Yiannopoulos blamed the media for the riots that erupted out of protests for his event, saying they are who is really responsible.

“That is the state of the modern American media. That is the climate they have created. This is on their hands.”

