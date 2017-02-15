NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Guilty Verdict In Rape Trial Of Longtime Norristown Attorney

February 15, 2017 12:03 PM By Jim Melwert
Filed Under: Jim Melwert, Montgomery County, Rape

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — It took a Montgomery County jury about six-hours to reach a verdict in the trial of a former defense attorney, who was accused of raping a client after she passed out.

Norristown Attorney Accused Of Rape Takes The Stand In Trial

The jury found former attorney Vincent Cirillo guilty of rape and Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse, for sexual contact with a 22-year-old client who had passed out after an evening of drinking with Cirillo who was representing her a child custody matter.

The two main charges are both felonies of the first degree with a maximum sentence of 10-20 years in prison.

“And they do not merge so I’ll be asking for consecutive sentences at sentencing.”

Prosecutor Stew Ryan says, “The credibility of the victim in this case and the courage that she showed in coming forward were critical to this case.”

Cirillo had pleaded guilty to rape in October saying at the time that he couldn’t risk facing the additional charges. He revoked that plea in December, a potential gamble that did not pay off.

Asked his thoughts on the verdict as he was led in handcuffs from the courtroom, Cirillo simply said “Very unfortunate.”

More from Jim Melwert
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Warm Charter Getaway
Kate And Katie

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia