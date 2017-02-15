Guilty Verdict In Rape Trial Of Longtime Norristown Attorney

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — It took a Montgomery County jury about six-hours to reach a verdict in the trial of a former defense attorney, who was accused of raping a client after she passed out.
Norristown Attorney Accused Of Rape Takes The Stand In Trial
The jury found former attorney Vincent Cirillo guilty of rape and Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse, for sexual contact with a 22-year-old client who had passed out after an evening of drinking with Cirillo who was representing her a child custody matter.
The two main charges are both felonies of the first degree with a maximum sentence of 10-20 years in prison.
“And they do not merge so I’ll be asking for consecutive sentences at sentencing.”
Prosecutor Stew Ryan says, “The credibility of the victim in this case and the courage that she showed in coming forward were critical to this case.”
Cirillo had pleaded guilty to rape in October saying at the time that he couldn’t risk facing the additional charges. He revoked that plea in December, a potential gamble that did not pay off.
Asked his thoughts on the verdict as he was led in handcuffs from the courtroom, Cirillo simply said “Very unfortunate.”