Drive-By Shooting With Armor-Piercing Pellet Gun Under Investigation In South Jersey

PENNSVILLE, N.J. (CBS) — Police are investigating after they say at least one pellet came close to a group of customers waiting in line at a food truck in Salem County.

Authorities are now searching for the shooter.

Police say it wasn’t just any pellet gun, it was a high-powered armor-piercing pellet gun that could’ve easily killed someone and is considered a firearm in New Jersey.

Around 7 p.m. Tuesday, police say someone was driving on Route 49 near the Sunoco where “Zoegies” food truck is parked.

At least one shot was fired, striking the food truck.

Authorities say the shot barely missed several people standing outside.

No one was hurt, but the owner tells CBS 3 that his family could’ve been.

Ezell Barnes says, “Actually my brother-in-law was standing where you are and he was leaning in, fortunately, and a couple others were standing here, and we just heard a boom! And we said ‘oh no, I know that wasn’t what I think it was.’ We ran out and, yeah, it’s a nice little hole.”

Police say they do not have any leads so far, so they are hoping for the public’s help.