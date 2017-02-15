NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Carli Lloyd Signs for English Women’s Champion Man City 

February 15, 2017 10:38 AM
Filed Under: Carli Lloyd, FIFA

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — FIFA player of the year Carli Lloyd is joining English women’s champion Manchester City.

After spending her entire career playing for clubs in her homeland, the United States captain signed Wednesday to play for City this spring.

The 34-year-old Lloyd is expected to rejoin the Houston Dash of the National Women’s Soccer League in June, although City’s statement did not mention the Texas team.

Lloyd says City is “leading the development of women’s football both on and off the pitch.”

Lloyd adds that “the chance to fulfil a long held ambition to test myself in a new footballing environment, as well as playing in the Champions League, is something I am relishing.”

