Brotherly Love: 15-Hour Hockey Marathon

By Ukee Washington

HORSHAM, Pa. (CBS) — Next Friday, some middle school students are getting special permission to stay up late. They’re participating in a 15-hour floor hockey marathon! It’s a million-dollar idea to help charity. We caught up with the students in the gym at Keith Valley Middle School in Horsham.

Justin Khrimanian, an eighth grader, said, “I think just because of the competitiveness and just the adrenaline that’s going to be pumping that day, it’s going to be really fun.”

Justin is just one of 300 eighth graders bringing their gift of game to the KV Challenge, a floor hockey tradition that’s older than some of their parents.

“It began in 1977 after an eighth grade student at Keith Valley Middle School passed away due to a rare congenital heart defect,” said John Ewerth, the eighth grade assistant principal. “His classmates chose to honor him by raising money.”

They held a floor hockey marathon for children’s charities. Then the next class did. And the next one. Some years, the marathons ran for 24 hours! Every eighth grade class has picked up the challenge.

“You can’t wait to participate in it yourself,” said student Christian Bardsley. “I know I was excited all through sixth grade, seventh grade.”

To participate, the eighth graders need to raise at least $80 each. The students designed t-shirts and formed 32 teams, even creating banners to hang in the two gyms where they will face off in friendly competition.

“Games start every fifteen minutes, starting at 10:00 a.m., concluding at midnight,” Ewerth said.

“Honestly, I haven’t went through it yet, but I’m thinking it’s going to be really hard,” Justin said.

In 40 years, the KV Challenge has raised more than $1 million for children’s charities. This year’s money will go to the Make a Wish Foundation.

“Coming together as a team and knowing that you’ll do the challenge together is the best part of it,” said eighth grader Kathryn James.

Last year’s eighth graders raised more than $68,000. That’s a challenge these young people are ready to beat.

The floor hockey marathon is being held Friday, Feb. 24 at Keith Valley Middle School, 227 Meetinghouse Road, Horsham, PA 19044. The public is welcome to attend.

You can donate to the KV Challenge by clicking here.