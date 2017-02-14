Villanova’s Pavilion To Be Renovated

February 14, 2017 7:55 PM By Kristen Johanson
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Home of the Villanova Wildcats will get a multi-million dollar makeover.

Villanova University’s Board of Trustees approved a $60 million renovation to the University’s Athletic Center, known as the Pavilion.

The 31-year-old building will be overhauled, updated with state-of-the-art equipment, and will be funded entirely by donors.

Construction is set to begin in June, and will take about a year to complete.

While under renovation, the women’s basketball team will play home games on campus at the Jake Nevin Field House, and the men will play at the Wells Fargo Center.

Once complete, the arena will be known as Finneran Pavilion, named after an alumnus and longtime supporter of the school.

