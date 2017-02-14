UConn Women’s Basketball Wins 100th Straight Game

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — 10 wins in a row is impressive, in any sport. 20 straight victories is remarkable.
Winning 100 consecutive is unprecedented.
The UConn women’s basketball team won their 100th straight game on Monday night, beating No. 6 South Carolina 66-55. They have not lost since November 17th, 2014.
Led by Norristown native and West Chester University graduate 62-year-old Geno Auriemma, the Huskies will go for their fifth-straight NCAA championship and second straight undefeated season this Spring.
Auriemma has won seven Naismith Coach of the Year awards and is orchestrating the most dominant run in sports.