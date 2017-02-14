Police Investigate Reported Kidnapping, Assault In New Castle County

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – New Castle County Police are investigating a reported kidnapping in Wilmington, Delaware.
Police say it happened in the community of Top of the Hill Apartments around 11 p.m. on Feb. 13.
The victim told police she exited her car around 8:45 p.m. and was approached by a man armed with a handgun.
She says the suspect forced her into a vehicle and drove to an ATM on March Road and demanded she withdraw money.
The victim says the suspect talked outloud to himself during the incident and physically assaulted her.
The suspect then returned to the apartment community and let the victim go.
Police describe the suspect as a thin, middle aged white male, around 5’8” tall, wearing a ski mask. Police say a dark-colored SUV may also be involved in the incident.
The victim was treated at the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact New Castle County Police at 302-573-2800.