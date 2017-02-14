LGBT Advocacy Group Opposes Neil Gorsuch For The Supreme Court

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Levana Layendecker from Equality PA laid out her organization’s opposition to Neil Gorsuch, Donald Trump’s nominee to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court. She tells Chris Stigall on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT that she doubts Gorsuch would defend everyone’s civil rights.

“There is a broad base of people who have legitimate concerns about Judge Gorsuch’s view of the world. For example, in our case, he has made clear statements that he thinks that the courts are being abused by progressives just by simply guaranteeing fundamental civil rights like equality for all.”

Layendecker is concerned that Gorsuch would prioritize certain Christian beliefs ahead of those of other groups.

“He said that American liberals have become addicted to the courtroom as their primary means of effecting their social agenda on everything from gay marriage to assisted suicide. So, it sounds to me, in that statement like he is saying something negative about LGBT people being allowed to be married.”

She fears that Gorsuch being confirmed by the Supreme Court could result in more discrimination.

“It essentially gives people with religious faith a license to discriminate against other people for any reason. Frankly, the decision is not limited discriminating against LGBT people. It could be discriminating against someone of another religion. It could be discriminating against women and saying because of my personal beliefs, I can impose that on you. That’s something that’s fundamentally anti-American.”

