‘Chief Tattoo Officer’ Job Being Sought By Philadelphia Union Soccer Team

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—There’s a job opening with the Philadelphia Union — for a “chief tattoo officer.”
The new employee will help players pick their ink.
“As our club grows, players and staff are joining the Union from geographies outside of Philadelphia. Given their love for tattoos and unfamiliarity with their new city, they often look for guidance in seeking a new, local artist,” the job posting reads.
The team says the ideal applicant will have experience with various American and international styles.
“This is an exciting initiative for all of us here at Philadelphia Union as we look to provide a revolutionary service for our players and front office, particularly those new to the area,” said Doug Vosik, Vice President of Marketing. “Our hiring process begins immediately; we are looking for a partner with a wide variety of talents and skills, and someone who can offer a broad range including American traditional, as well as Japanese, realism, new school and more.”
You can apply online with a resume and portfolio HERE.