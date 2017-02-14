A Look Inside A Local Florist’s Shop On Valentine’s Day

by Kristen Johanson

UPPER DARBY, PA (CBS) — It’s like Christmas for florists, one of their busiest days of the year.

Thousands of bouquets will be delivered to the doorsteps of Valentines sweethearts everywhere.

It’s an exceptionally busy day inside Polites Florist in Upper Darby, where wrap vases of roses, lilies, and irises line the store.

Doubled in staff, shop owner Chris Polites says they prep a week out.

“Flowers have to come in and be conditioned before we can use them,” he explains. “We have about 16 trucks on the road, usually contract drivers too.”

The bring in about 10,000 roses, 90% of which, Polites says, are red.

Reggie came in to look for something special for his wife of 20 years.

“She’s tired of roses. And I don’t want the carnations ’cause they’re too cheap, so I am going to find something in between,” he said.

And Fidel says he’ll spare no expense

“Looking for something real special and romantic so that she will know she’s the one,” he said.

Polites says they are even busy the day after, for all those who may have forgotten the holiday

“The husband will ask us to cover for them, and we will take the blame for the late delivery,” Polites said.