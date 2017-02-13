Top Philly District Attorney’s Office Official Resigning

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A top official in the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office has announced his resignation.
Tariq El-Shabazz, who was deputy of investigations and first assistant district attorney, submitted his letter of resignation on Monday.
“Mr. El-Shabazz did submit his letter of resignation to the District Attorney, effective close of business today,” said office spokesperson Cameron Kline.
District Attorney Seth Williams Won’t Seek Re-Election For Third Term Following Ethics Violations
This comes after Philadelphia District Attorney Seth Williams announced Friday that he will not be seeking re-election for a third term following an ethics investigation where he was fined over $60,000 for not reporting sources of income and accepting gifts.
El-Shabazz began working for the DA’s office in August 2016.