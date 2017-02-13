WIND ADVISORY UNTIL 6 PM: Thousands Lose PowerDangerous Winds Knock Down Trees | Latest Forecast

Top Philly District Attorney’s Office Official Resigning

February 13, 2017 1:08 PM
Filed Under: Seth Williams, Tariq El-Shabazz

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A top official in the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office has announced his resignation.

Tariq El-Shabazz, who was deputy of investigations and first assistant district attorney, submitted his letter of resignation on Monday.

“Mr. El-Shabazz did submit his letter of resignation to the District Attorney, effective close of business today,” said office spokesperson Cameron Kline.

District Attorney Seth Williams Won’t Seek Re-Election For Third Term Following Ethics Violations

This comes after Philadelphia District Attorney Seth Williams announced Friday that he will not be seeking re-election for a third term following an ethics investigation where he was fined over $60,000 for not reporting sources of income and accepting gifts.

El-Shabazz began working for the DA’s office in August 2016.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Warm Charter Getaway
Kate And Katie

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia