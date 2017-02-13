Police: Teacher Finds Kindergarten Student Chewing On Used Condom On Playground

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS) — Police in Florida say a teacher found a 5-year-old student chewing on a used condom on the playground.
According to TC Palm, Fort Pierce police are stepping up patrols at St. Lucie Elementary School following the incident that occurred last Wednesday.
Police said kindergarten students were on the playground when a teacher saw the young student chewing on a used condom that was found on the ground.
The teacher took the condom away from the boy. The school called the boy’s mother, who took him to the Lawnwood Regional Medical Center & Heart Institute where he was observed and declared fine.
“It’s pretty clear that someone was likely having sex there or near there, or (it’s) a possible prostitution issue,” Ed Cunningham, public information officer for the Fort Pierce Police Department, told TC Palm.
Cunningham added this appeared to be an “isolated incident.”
School security told TC Palm that similar items have previously been removed from the playground.