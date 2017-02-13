PetSmart Recalls Dog Food Over Possible Choking Hazard

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—PetSmart has voluntary recalled some of their dog food products due to a possible choking hazard.
According to the FDA, the recall is for 13.2 oz. cans of Grreat Choice Adult Dog Food with Chicken & Rice Classic Ground.
The cans have the UPC: 7-3725726116-7 sold between Oct. 10, 2016 and Feb. 7, 2017.
The product was sold on PetSmart.com, Pet360.com, PetFoodDirect.com and in nationwide PetSmart retail stores.
The FDA says this product is being voluntarily recalled as a precautionary measure due to metal contamination that could potentially be a choking hazard to pets.
No other Grreat Choice products are impacted by this issue, and PetSmart says they are not aware of any reported cases of illness or injury related to this product to date.
Customers who purchased the recalled food should stop feeding it to their pets and bring any remaining cans to their local PetSmart store for a full refund or exchange.
Customers with questions can call 1-888-839-9638.