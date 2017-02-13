Norristown Attorney Accused Of Rape Takes The Stand In Trial

by Jim Melwert

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Norristown attorney accused of raping a client while she was passed out drunk is on the stand in his own defense, at his trial in Montgomery County.

Prosecutors have presented evidence they say shows Norristown attorney Vincent Cirillo raped a 22-year-old client while she was passed out drunk, including photos from his phone showing her undressed to her underwear, and in the same position over a 25-minute span. As well as a recorded conversation a few days later in which he told her they had sex.

Day four of testimony has the defendant, Cirillo, on the stand. On direct examination, he testifies he only performed oral sex, saying there was never intercourse.

Cirillo says his accuser was engaged in the activities, until she passed out. He says he was hoping she would wake up so they could have sex, adding he wasn’t going to do anything to her while she was sleeping, as he put it, “That’s just not me.”

Cirillo says the two had been kissing in the kitchen earlier in the evening, and she indicated she was going to take him upstairs, but says as the night progressed it became apparent she was getting drunk.