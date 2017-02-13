Local Advocates Respond To Nation-Wide ICE Raids

by Cherri Gregg

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement launched a series of targeted raids across the country last week- rounding up hundreds of undocumented immigrants who were viewed as safety risks. Now, it’s sparking strong local reaction.

“The result of this increased enforcement is increased fear in the community,” says Sundrop Carter, executive director of the Pennsylvania Immigration and Citizenship Coalition.

She says the group has gotten calls in the past several days alleging spikes in ICE raids in parts of Pennsylvania.

“In sort of the York, Lancaster area and in Pittsburgh,” she says, “also in Berks County.”

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly issued a statement Monday, saying the raids were directed by the Trump Administration and were focused in Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, San Antonio, and New York City.

He wrote that the targeted effort ended in the arrest of 680 immigrant fugitives, including criminals and gang members, under a federal deportation order.

“So far we haven’t seen anything on that level in Philadelphia, but we are not saying that won’t happen,” says Erika Elmiron, executive director of Juntos.

The grassroots organization has been working within the community to educate the undocumented community. She says Philadelphia still has ICE raids, but there has been no increase.

Despite this, news of raids elsewhere has caused an uptick in questions, so the group is hosting an increased number of “Know Your Rights” workshops to educate families.

“We tell them what to do if ICE shows up at your door,” she says, “our basic thing is- you don’t have to open your door to ICE.”

Elmiron says they are telling families to create plans for their children in the event they are picked up by immigration officials.

“We want them to be ready,” she says.