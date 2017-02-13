Best Bagels And Lox In Philadelphia

By Kelly Neilson Bagels and Lox is a classic sandwich found at most cafes, delis and brunch spots. Lox, also known as brined salmon, is traditionally prepared on a bagel with plenty of cream cheese, tomatoes and onion and can include other ingredients as well like capers or cucumbers. Fortunately, bagels and lox is found on menus throughout Philadelphia and if you’re looking for a new place to try the sandwich, read on.

Hymie’s Merion Delicatessen

342 Montgomery Ave.

Merion Station, PA 19066

(610) 668-3354

Hymie's Delicatessen has been serving the Philadelphia region since 1955 and is a favorite among locals and college students for breakfast, lunch and dinner. At Hymie's, you can order multiple types of lox and bagels including the traditional lox (or Nova lox), cream cheese and bagel or a bagel with cream cheese and lox spread. You can also order lox, eggs and onion served with a bagel and potatoes.

Good Karma Cafe

331 S 22nd St

Philadelphia, PA 19103

(215) 546-1479

Good Karma currently has 3 stores in Center City offering neighborhoods organic and free-trade certified coffees in a eco-friendly environment. Along with coffee, Good Karma has an exceptional menu with deliciously healthy food options, including breakfast bagels available all day (Good Karma is one of the few coffee shops in the city open until 10 p.m. 7-days a week). For the salmon fan, you'll want to order the "Rox Out With Your Lox Out" bagel made with, you guessed it, lox, tomato, cream cheese and capers.

Philly Style Bagels

1451 E Columbia Ave.

Philadelphia, PA 19125

phillystylebagels@gmail.com

Philly Style Bagels earned the number one spot on Bon Appetit's list of Best New Sandwiches in America, beating out restaurants in NYC, LA and Chicago, for its Classic Lox Sandwich. The bagels are fermented in small batches, hand rolled and boiled in beer (local Yards) and water, resulting in a new-type of bagel. The classic lox is made with cured salmon, cream cheese, cucumber, tomato and red onion.

Sabrina’s Cafe

910 Christian St.

Philadelphia, PA 19147

(215) 574-1599

Sabrina's Cafe is a popular breakfast and brunch spot in Philadelphia and has three locations in the city. Breakfast is served all day, including its plain, everything and sesame bagels, but order its bagel and lox platter for a real treat. The bagel is served with lox, capers, tomato, red onion, kalamata olives, cucumbers and cream cheese. If you don't want a bagel, but are still craving lox, try Sabrina's lox and onion omelette.