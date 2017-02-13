Anit-Immigration Posters Found On Penn State Main Campus

by Steve Tawa

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On the Penn State campus, someone was attaching unsigned anti-immigration posters to bulletin boards that university officials have denounced, and promptly removed.

The images on signs posted on the main campus encouraged students to report illegal immigrants.

One of them read “It is your civic duty to report any and all illegal aliens. They have broken the law.”

“One of my reporters took a picture of them, and ended up writing a story after the university released a statement on it,” said Sarah Vasile, a junior at Penn State studying print journalism, and News Editor at the Daily Collegian, the university’s student-run newspaper.

Penn State officials put out a statement that it found them “deeply offensive,” and removed them from boards intended only for university organizations.

The posters were not removed from public boards. Vasile says a university reporter did find an editorial reply of sorts, in a most unusual spot, near the posters.

“It was graffitied on a bathroom stall. It was written in sharpie, in a bathroom,” she said.

Vasile says the response centered on how undocumented Penn State students should respond.

“Interesting, the fact that they subverted what was being said on these posters on the bulletin boards,” Vasile said.