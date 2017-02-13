46% of Couples Are Netflix Cheating With These 7 Shows, Study Reveals

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—A new study released today shows that cheating is on the rise by 46% worldwide.

We’re talking about Netflix cheating, that is.

The popular streaming service says 46% of streaming couples have admitted they cheated on their significant other by watching their favorite show without their other half.

Netflix says the cheating trend has been on the rise since 2013 and 60% of consumers surveyed would cheat more if they knew they’d get away with it.

The cheating is happening all over the world–though most of the cheaters are in Brazil and Mexico where 57%-58% of streaming couples have cheated, respectively.

Netflix says the most loyal viewers are in Netherlands where the study shows 73% have not cheated.

WHAT ARE THE CHEATERS WATCHING?

The top cheating temptations are:

– The Walking Dead

-Breaking Bad

-American Horror Story

-House of Cards

-Orange Is The New Black

-Narcos

-Stranger Things

Netflix says most TV watchers are not planning to cheat; about 80% of it is unplanned.

According to the study, 66% of cheaters said the shows are “just so good we can’t stop bingeing.”

While most of the cheating isn’t planned, Netflix recommends sleeping with one eye opened because 25% of the cheating happened when one partner falls asleep.

The Netflix survey was conducted by SurveyMonkey from December 20-31, 2016 and based on 30,267 responses.

Netflix says the sample was balanced by age and gender and representative of an adult online population who watch TV shows via streaming services as a couple in The United States, Canada, UK, Australia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, India, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Hong Kong, UAE, Mexico, Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Spain, Portugal, Turkey, Poland, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Norway, The Netherlands, and Denmark.