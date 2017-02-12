NJ Senate Expected To Attempt Veto Override Today On Bill Targeting Carl Ichan

TRENTON, NJ (CBS) — The New Jersey State Senate today is expected to attempt an override of a veto from Governor Chris Christie that, in effect, targeted billionaire Carl Ichan after he closed the Taj Mahal casino last October, putting some 3 thousand people out of work.
The bill didn’t name Ichan, but stated any casino owner who closed up shop could not reopen for 5 years without a union contract. Only Ichan fell into that category, the main reason Christie rejected the bill outright. Senate President Steve Sweeney criticizes Ichan for shutting down the Taj after a Local 54 strike over health care.
“Mr. Ichan spent more money fighting these workers than it would have cost him if he had given them the benefits,” Sweeney told KYW Newsradio.
Ichan has taken Sweeney to task, suggesting on his web site that “the combination of power and irresponsibility in any person is extremely dangerous”. He’s already surrendered the Taj casino license and has put the place up for sale.
It should be noted no Christie veto has ever been overturned in the legislature.