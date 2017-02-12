Metallica And Lady Gaga Bring Metal To The GRAMMYs

February 12, 2017 10:53 PM
Filed Under: Grammys

By Brian Ives 

Metallica and Lady Gaga brought down the house at the GRAMMYs, despite sound problems that left James Hetfield’s vocals inaudible for the first few moments of “Moth Into Flame.”

Related: 5 Other Metal Acts We’d Love to See Lady Gaga Collaborate With

Lady Gaga, who has collaborated with Tony Bennett, Beyonce and late E Street saxophonist in the past, and who has said that she is a huge metal fan, may have given a hint of her next direction with the performance, trading off verses of the song from Metallica’s new album Hardwired… to Self-Destruct

During the song, Gaga jumped into the general admission pit and crowd surfed.  Clearly, she’s familiar with how to behave at metal shows.

