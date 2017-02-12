FULL RECAP: Adele Sweeps Grammys Awards With 5 Wins, While Bowie Wins 4

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Even though Adele flubbed during her live performance at the Grammys, she walked away the belle of the ball: She took home five awards Sunday night, including album, record and song of the year.

GALLERY: 59th Grammy Awards On CBS

She beat Beyonce in the top three categories with her comeback album “25,” and repeated her accomplishments from 2012, when the British star also won album, song and record of the year at the Grammys.

She used her speech to honor Beyonce and her groundbreaking “Lemonade” album, which was also nominated.

“The way you make my friends feel, the way you make my black friends feel is empowering,” Adele said at the Staples Center in Los Angeles when accepting album of the year.

Select winners at the 2017 Grammy Awards:

Album of the year: “25,” Adele.

Record of the year: “Hello,” Adele.

Best new artist: Chance the Rapper.

Song of the year (songwriter’s award): “Hello,” Adele and Greg Kurstin.

Best pop solo performance: “Hello,” Adele.

Best pop vocal album: “25,” Adele.

Best traditional pop vocal album: “Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin,” Willie Nelson.

Best pop duo or group performance: “Stressed Out,” twenty one pilots.

Best dance/electronic album: “Skin,” Flume.

Best rock song: “Blackstar,” David Bowie.

Best rock album: “Tell Me I’m Pretty,” Cage the Elephant.

Best alternative music album: “Blackstar,” David Bowie.

Best R&B album: “Lalah Hathaway Live,” Lalah Hathaway.

Best urban contemporary album: “Lemonade,” Beyonce.

Best rap album: “Coloring Book,” Chance the Rapper.

Best country album: “A Sailor’s Guide to Earth,” Sturgill Simpson.

Best country solo performance: “My Church,” Maren Morris. Best jazz vocal album: “Take Me to the Alley,” Gregory Porter.

Best jazz instrumental album: “Country for Old Men,” John Scofield.

Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: “Miles Ahead,” Miles Davis & various artists

Producer of the year, non-classical: Greg Kurstin.

Best music video: “Formation,” Beyonce.