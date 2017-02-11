Prime Minister Abe, President Trump Make Joint Statement On N. Korea Missile Launch

February 11, 2017 11:11 PM
Filed Under: North Korea, Trump

PALM BEACH, FL. (CNN) — Addressing reports of a ballistic missile test by North Korea, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said, through a translator, “North Korea’s most recent missile launch is absolutely intolerable. North Korea must fully comply with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.”

Abe, speaking late Saturday from US President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, made a joint statement with Trump.

“I just want everybody to understand and fully know that the United States of America stands behind Japan, its great ally, 100%,” said Trump, speaking briefly after Abe.

(The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)

