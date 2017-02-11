Philly Teachers Not Allowing Politics To Shift Their Focus At Education Summit

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — More than 200 educators met Saturday at the School of the Future for the 4th annual Teach for America Greater Philadelphia’s education summit. The group remains focused on quality education for young people regardless of the political climate.
The focus of the summit — highlighting the success of what’s happening in schools in Philadelphia, while also recognizing that there is a lot of work to be done.
“The folks who are here have decided from whatever their experience and their vantage point that educational equity is paramount,” said Charles Adams, Executive Director of Teach for America Greater Philadelphia.
He says organizers hope to empower teachers and combat burnout — and they realize there is some frustration over recent political developments, but their goal remains the same.
“Teach for America is bipartisan in our politics, but we stay grounded and rooted in expanded opportunity for young people,” Adams said. “We have to be aware of what’s changing on the landscape, regardless of who is in the seat of power locally and or nationally to make sure that we are agile and responsive to that, so the work that we do in Philadelphia continues.”
The event was open to any educator in the city, and teachers from public, charter, private and archdiocesan schools were there.