Philly Officer Injured After Clinging To Speeding Vehicle During Traffic Stop

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A police officer was injured after he was left clinging to a speeding vehicle during a traffic stop in West Philadelphia.
It happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday near 62nd and Market Streets after two patrol officers observed a Ford Explorer strike a parked car.
Police say one of the officers approached the passenger side of the SUV to check for injuries and asked the passenger to roll down the window. Seconds later traffic began to approach so the officer stood on the running board of the SUV to avoid injury. It was at the point, authorities say, the driver pulled off with the officer still hanging on the side of the vehicle. The officer attempted to get the driver’s attention by tapping on the window with his baton, but, police say, the driver sped up.
Authorities say the driver drove about four blocks before slowing down enough for the officer to jump off.
The officer suffered injuries to both of his hands, his legs and his left foot as a result.
Police later located the SUV parked along the 5300 block of Walnut Street, but the driver and passenger were no longer inside.
Investigators were awaiting a search warrant to examine the vehicle for prints and DNA.
So far, no arrests have been made.