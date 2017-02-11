North Korea Test-Fires Ballistic Missile, South Korea Says

February 11, 2017 8:09 PM
Filed Under: North Korea

By Steve Almasy

PHILADELPHIA (CNN) — North Korea launched a projectile Sunday, a source within the South Korean Ministry of Defense told CNN.

The information came from a statement issued by the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The joint chiefs said the projectile was fired Sunday morning from North Pyongyang Province in North Korea.

North Korea appears to have launched an intermediate range ballistic missile, a senior US official tells CNN.

Also, a State Department official says, “We are aware of reports and monitoring the situation carefully.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Warm Charter Getaway
Snow Lovers Share Their #CBS3Snow Photos

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia