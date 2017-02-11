North Korea Test-Fires Ballistic Missile, South Korea Says

By Steve Almasy
PHILADELPHIA (CNN) — North Korea launched a projectile Sunday, a source within the South Korean Ministry of Defense told CNN.
The information came from a statement issued by the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff.
The joint chiefs said the projectile was fired Sunday morning from North Pyongyang Province in North Korea.
North Korea appears to have launched an intermediate range ballistic missile, a senior US official tells CNN.
Also, a State Department official says, “We are aware of reports and monitoring the situation carefully.”