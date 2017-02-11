Don’t Have A Will? Here’s Why You Should.

February 11, 2017 11:00 PM By Lynne Adkins
Filed Under: Lynne Adkins

by Lynne Adkins

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s not that difficult to protect your assets, and yet most of us don’t do it.

Only 42% of adults in this country have wills, and Katie Roper, Vice President of Caring.com, which conducted the survey, says the main excuse given is pretty flimsy.

“The reason they gave is ‘I just haven’t gotten around to it,’ which is really not a good excuse anymore. The Internet makes it so easy. You can download a template and customize it and bring it over to an attorney, have them review it,” said Roper.

She says the number two reason is we think we don’t have enough stuff to worry about, but if you have anything you want someone to have, you need to put it in writing.

