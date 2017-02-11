Car Thefts On The Rise, Police Issue Warning For Owners About Warming It Up

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It takes about 15 minutes to warm up a vehicle. For those without an automatic starter, it’s a cold 15.
That’s not nearly as cold as the feeling of walking outside and realizing that your car is not there.
In South Philadelphia, police working in the third district say they’ve seen a spike in vehicle thefts. There has been 41 in the last 30 days and in more than half, the car was running with the key in the ignition in an effort to warm them up.
“I will never warm it up and not be in it,” said Charmaine Barfield.
Auto theft is not the only risk. Under Pennsylvania law, a driver could be fined up to $100 for doing so. In New Jersey, an idling car could get ticketed up to $250 depending on the location and if the temperature is above 25 degrees.