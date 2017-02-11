Camden County Police Searching For Missing Teen

February 11, 2017 10:01 PM
Filed Under: missing person, New Jersey

Camden, NJ (CBS) – The Camden County Police Department is looking for a missing 16-year-old from Fairview.

Damann Alford was reported missing from his home on the 2800 block of Tuckahoe Road.

He is described as a black male, 5’11” 200 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

He was last seen wearing a Camden High School uniform – tan khaki pants, a white polo shirt and denim jacket.

He has been reported missing previously, and is known to frequent the Crestbury Apartments, the Kroc Center, Yorkship Square, and the 3000 block of Lemuel Avenue.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the CCPD tip line at (856) 757-7042.

