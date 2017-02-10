What To Expect This Offseason For The Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles made their first significant off-season move earlier this week when they released veteran cornerback Leodis McKelvin.
The Birds are coming off a 7-9 season that started with a lot of promise with a 3-0 start but quickly went off the rails with nine losses in the next eleven games. The Eagles did finish on an up note by winning their final two games.
Needless to say, there will be changes past the releasing of McKelvin in 2017 as the Eagles have a lot of positions that need to be improved with cornerback and wide receiver right at the top of the list.
KYW’s Matt Leon spoke with BGN Radio’s John Barchard about what he expects from the Birds over the next couple of months.
