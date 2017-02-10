Teen Dies After Gunman Opens Fire On Home

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–A teenager is dead after he was shot multiple times through the window of his home in the city’s West Oak Lane section.

The shooting happened just before midnight in the 6700 block of 15th street.

According to the police, the shooter fired at least 13 shots onto the home, striking an 18-year-old man twice.

“It appears that the shooter or shooters, fired at least 13 shots, through the front door window of the house,” said Philadelphia Chief Inspector Scott Small. “We believe that the 18-year-old victim was inside the house when he was shot. We found multiple strike marks inside the house. In the living room, the dining room, the kitchen cabinets, walls and ceiling.

Police tell CBS 3 that the 18-year-old victim managed to make it to his neighbor’s house in an attempt to flee the gunfire.

He was rushed to the hospital where he died from gunshot wounds to the chest and torso.

Police say the teen was the only person inside the home at the time of the shooting.

The motive is still being investigated.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.