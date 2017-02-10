WINTER WEATHER: School Closings/Delays | Forecast | Radar

Police: Deli Owner Shoots Attempted Robbery Suspect 

February 10, 2017 6:01 AM
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say a Philadelphia deli owner shot a man who tried to rob him.

Officials say the unidentified man tried to rob a 37-year-old deli owner around 8 p.m. Thursday. Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small says the man threatened the owner with a gun after entering his store.

The deli owner drew his gun and struck the suspect in the groin after firing four shots. Police say the suspect then fled the scene, collapsed and was taken to Lankenau Medical Center after being apprehended by police.

He is in stable condition.

Small says the suspect was not armed but only pretending to hold a gun underneath his clothes. The deli owner has a license to carry.

Police are investigating the suspect in connection with other robberies in the area.

