Philadelphia Group Parenting Sessions Aim At Keeping Babies Healthy

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Groups sessions for Philadelphia babies and their families to keep them healthy together, it’s one of the country’s largest centering parenting programs at Einstein Medical Center.

The aim of the program is to reduce infant mortality by empowering parents with health knowledge in a group setting, so they learn from each other.

It’s a well-baby visit for Joshua.

He and his mom Joy Bailey join a group of other parents to learn and share ideas about keeping their babies safe and healthy.

“I think the class is wonderful, it’s a beautiful thing,” Bailey said.

Dr. Cynthia Delago said it’s all about learning.

“We facilitate it so they can learn from each other.”

Delago overseas 36 groups like this all with different families.They talk about everything from vaccinations and breastfeeding to safety at home and sleeping.

“We try to encourage healthy behaviors at home such as not exposing babies to tobacco smoke or having babies sleep on their backs.”

The pediatricians provide the exert knowledge, and the parents share real life experiences, and often create new friendships.

“It’s just an amazing educational model, she said.

Unity Murrell said it’s been all positive.

“Everything is confidential so you can feel free to talk about your baby or anything, I love this program.”

Murrell likes seeing the other families, and sharing ideas about making sure her baby boy gets everything he needs to grow up healthy.

“They taught me a lot of new things that i didn’t know, things that I’m using now with my baby that’s very helpful, as far as his eating and in his diet and his health, things like that.”

During the parenting visits, Moms also have their health monitored with weigh-ins and blood pressure checks.

It’s all about keeping the whole family healthy together.