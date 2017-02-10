Mac & Cheese Cheesesteak Coming to Philly for One Day Only

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—We already know Philadelphians are the experts with all things cheesesteak related, but how does one with mac and cheese sound?
Popular food truck Mac Mart has taken to social media with their special creation: a Mac and Cheese Cheesesteak.
May have to make one of these to get through this Monday …. Selling these for one day sometime in March so get ready !!!🧀❤🧀❤ open today in #rittenhouse 11:00 am -9:00 pm, Can’t get into the shop? That’s okay…we deliver through @trycaviarphilly and @ubereats 🧀🚕🧀🚲🧀🚗 #macmart #macmarttruck #gotmymacon #philly #bestofphilly #foodporn #instagood #swagfoodphilly #bestfoodworld #foodpornshare #ogluttoness #foodilysm #thrillist #foooodieee #foodporndaily1 #spoonfeed #yougottaeatthis #cityoffoodidelphia #eastcoastfeastcoast #philadelphiafoodie #eatfamous #uber #ubereats #caviarphilly
//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js
There’s a catch: you can only get them for one day, sometime soon.
“Selling these for one day sometime in March so get ready,” said the business on Facebook.
So what do you think…. hungry?
You can find Mac Mart at 104 S. 18th St.
To learn more CLICK HERE.