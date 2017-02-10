Former Temple Coach Fired From Matt Rhule’s Baylor Staff After Solicitation Of Prostitution Charge

WACO, Tx. (CBS) — According to CBS Sports, a former Temple football coach was fired from his job at Baylor on Monday after being arrested over the weekend. He was charged with prostitution solicitation.
Brandon Washington joined the Temple football staff in 2016 as a strength and conditioning coach. He left Temple to join Matt Rhule as a part of his staff at Baylor.
According to CBS News, Washington, 33, was arrested at a Waco area hotel.
The school released a statement regarding the firing of Washington. “Brandon’s actions are completely unacceptable. We will not tolerate conduct that is contradictory to these values,” Rhule said in the statement. The values that he referred to were character and integrity, something he is hoping to bring to a Baylor program that has had its share of player discipline issues.
Rhule has taken on the responsibility of changing Baylor’s culture and image.