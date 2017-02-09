WINTER STORM WARNING: LIVE NOW: Eyewitness NewsBracing for Heavy Snow | Philly Declares Snow Emergency | Nasty Morning CommuteForecast | RadarTraffic Map | School ClosingsSnow Emergencies | Code Blues | #CBS3Snow | NJ TRANSIT Cross-Honoring Tickets Thursday

Snow Day Travel Restrictions

February 9, 2017 5:21 AM

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  Headed out today? Some travel restrictions and advisories are in place across the region. Authorities across the region are urging commuters to travel only if necessary. Motorists should be careful to leave space for maintenance crews to clear the roadways they are on today.

PA Turnpike- Due to the severity of the winter storm, the PA Turnpike has temporarily lowered the speed limit on some parts of its system. Speeds are now reduced to 45 mph on these PA Turnpike sections:

  • On the East-West Mainline from the Somerset Int. (#110) to the Bensalem Int. (#351).
  • On the entire Northeastern Extension (I-476).

These vehicles are temporarily banned:

  • commercial trucks towing multiple trailers (twins/doubles); and
  • commercial trucks towing any empty trailers.

PATCO-  A special snow schedule in in place affecting eastbound and westbound service for commuters from 5am to 2pm.

AIRPORT- The winter storm is expected to have major impacts at PHL.

 

