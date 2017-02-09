WINTER STORM WARNING: School Closings Snow Day Travel Restrictions | Philly Declares Snow EmergencyForecast | RadarTraffic Map | Snow Emergencies | Code Blues | #CBS3Snow | NJ TRANSIT Cross-Honoring Tickets Thursday

New Hope’s Toni Suler Records First Triple Double In Ursinus History

February 9, 2017 11:21 AM By Matt Leon

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Division III Ursinus College women’s basketball team put together a dominant defensive performance on Tuesday night in a 51-33 road win over Swarthmore.

The Bears held the Garnet to just 16.4% shooting from the field and the main reason for this defensive prowess was freshman forward Toni Suler, who had a history making performance.

Suler, who is listed at 6’0″ tall and hails from New Hope, Pennsylvania, put together the first triple-double in program history. She finished with 13 points, 14 rebounds and an incredible 11 blocked shots.

“I mean it’s really cool,” Suler tells KYW Newsradio. “Honestly, I’ve never experienced something like this before so I think it’s really cool. It’s so interesting to be the first.”

Listen to the entire interview with Ursinus freshman Toni Suler:

 

She says she didn’t realize right away what she had accomplished.

“When it was happening, I was just into the game, I wasn’t even focused on anything else, I was just trying to play,” Suler says. “By the end, someone came up to me and they were like, ‘Do you know you had a triple-double?’ And I was like, ‘What?!’ I had no idea.”

Suler has started all 23 games this season for Ursinus and is a big reason why the Bears are 13-10 and on a five-game winning streak. She is averaging 5.0 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.0 blocks a game. The 11 blocks on Tuesday set a Centennial Conference program record and her 91 rejections for the season is a new Ursinus mark.

“It’s definitely been an adjustment from high school,” Suler says of her first year of college basketball. “But I mean it’s been a lot of fun, and I think I’ve learned a lot and I’ve grown a lot as a player. Overall, it’s definitely been a really good experience.”

Suler and the Bears host Dickinson on Saturday afternoon in Collegeville, Pennsylvania.

