Officials: Man Used App To Track Victim He Strangled, Killed

LUMBERTON Twp. (CBS) — Officials announced the arrest of a Lumberton Township man on Thursday, in connection to a 2016 murder where he allegedly used an app to track his victim.
Authorities arrested William Gennett, 53, for allegedly killing a woman in her home in July.
Police say Gennett is charged with first-degree murder and stalking after they say he strangled 45-year-old Shannon O’Rourke.
Officials say Gennett was taken into custody on Wednesday and suffered a medical emergency and was taken to the hospital, where he was placed on 24-hour guard.
According to officials, Gennett and O’Rourke were friends and Gennett was using an app that let him track O’Rourke’s location without her knowledge.
They have not given a motive for the killing.