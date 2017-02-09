WINTER STORM WARNING: School Closings Snow Day Travel Restrictions | Philly Lifts Snow EmergencyForecast | RadarTraffic Map | Snow Emergencies | Code Blues | #CBS3Snow | NJ TRANSIT Cross-Honoring Tickets Thursday

Officials: Man Used App To Track Victim He Strangled, Killed

February 9, 2017 2:11 PM
Filed Under: New Jersey

LUMBERTON Twp. (CBS) — Officials announced the arrest of a Lumberton Township man on Thursday, in connection to a 2016 murder where he allegedly used an app to track his victim.

Authorities arrested William Gennett, 53, for allegedly killing a woman in her home in July.

Police: Saint Louis University Bus Driver Takes Off Intoxicated, Leaving Team Stranded

Police say Gennett is charged with first-degree murder and stalking after they say he strangled 45-year-old Shannon O’Rourke.

Officials say Gennett was taken into custody on Wednesday and suffered a medical emergency and was taken to the hospital, where he was placed on 24-hour guard.

According to officials, Gennett and O’Rourke were friends and Gennett was using an app that let him track O’Rourke’s location without her knowledge.

They have not given a motive for the killing.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Snow Lovers Share Their #CBS3Snow Photos
Getaway Guide To VDay On Slopes

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia