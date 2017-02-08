SNOW: Bracing for Heavy Snow | Philly To Declare Snow EmergencyForecast | RadarTraffic Map | School ClosingsSnow Emergencies | Code Blues | CBS3Snow | NJ TRANSIT Cross-Honoring Tickets Thursday

Zeoli Show Log 02.08.17

February 8, 2017 5:52 PM By Rich Zeoli
Filed Under: Affordable Care Act, Barack Obama, Bernie Sanders, Betsy DeVos, Education Secretary, Ivanka Trump, Nordstrom, President Trump, Ted Cruz

3pm- President Trump defended the legality of his immigration executive order and called the current court system too political. 

3:20pm- Philadelphia is expected to get hit with up to 10 inches of snow tomorrow. 

3:50pm- Some Democrats are threatening to home school their kids in response to Betsy DeVos being confirmed as Education Secretary. 

4:05pm- Donald Trump offered up a controversial opinion on civil asset forfeiture.

4:30pm- President Trump took to twitter to go after Nordstrom after the retailer decided to drop Ivanka’s clothing line.

5:10pm- Last night, Ted Cruz and Bernie Sanders had a debate over the future of the Affordable Care Act.

5:25pm- Last night, the Senate enacted a rule to silence Elizabeth Warren during a debate over Jeff Sessions appointment to Attorney General.

5:30pm- Nancy Pelosi said that Trump is lying about the necessity of a travel ban. 

5:40pm- CNN reporters Brooke Baldwin and Brianna Keilar referred to Barack Obama as jacked after pictures from his vacation with Richard Branson surfaced. 

 

More from Rich Zeoli
