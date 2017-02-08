Zeoli Show Log 02.08.17

3pm- President Trump defended the legality of his immigration executive order and called the current court system too political.
3:20pm- Philadelphia is expected to get hit with up to 10 inches of snow tomorrow.
3:50pm- Some Democrats are threatening to home school their kids in response to Betsy DeVos being confirmed as Education Secretary.
4:05pm- Donald Trump offered up a controversial opinion on civil asset forfeiture.
4:30pm- President Trump took to twitter to go after Nordstrom after the retailer decided to drop Ivanka’s clothing line.
5:10pm- Last night, Ted Cruz and Bernie Sanders had a debate over the future of the Affordable Care Act.
5:25pm- Last night, the Senate enacted a rule to silence Elizabeth Warren during a debate over Jeff Sessions appointment to Attorney General.
5:30pm- Nancy Pelosi said that Trump is lying about the necessity of a travel ban.
5:40pm- CNN reporters Brooke Baldwin and Brianna Keilar referred to Barack Obama as jacked after pictures from his vacation with Richard Branson surfaced.