United Airlines Dealing With Delays Due To Issue With System That Creates Flight Plans

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An issue with the system that creates flight plans is causing a “small number of delays” for United Airlines.
According to CBS News’ Kris Van Cleave, the airline began experiencing delays with the system sometime before 6 a.m. ET.
It is an outside system known as Sabre that several airlines use to support their reservation and operations systems.
United told CBS News that it is a network-wide issue with that one system, and not a system outage.
Airline spokesperson Erin Benson said it is causing a “small number of delays,” but there have been “no cancellations.”
The airline is currently working on the issue.