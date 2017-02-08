New Jersey Boy Becomes First Openly Transgender Boy Scout

ESSEX COUNTY, N.J. (CBS/AP) — A New Jersey boy becomes the first openly transgender Boy Scout after the organization changed their policy.

Joe Maldonado, 9, put on his Cub Scout uniform Tuesday and joined Pack 20 in Essex County.

“This is fun; I’m so proud,” the young boy told NorthJersey.com. “I am accepted, and I’m actually in Boy Scouts.”

Joe, who was born a girl, was asked to leave the Boy Scouts last year.

Last week, the Boy Scouts changed their policy and now allow enrollment based on the gender identity listed on the Scouts’ application.

Boy Scouts of America leaders lifted a blanket ban on gay troop leaders and employees in July 2015 amid intense pressure. The group decided in 2013 — after heated debate — to allow openly gay youth as scouts.

The national Girl Scouts organization, which is not affiliated with the Boy Scouts, has accepted transgender members for years.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)