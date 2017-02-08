T-Mobile Dominating Download Speeds In Philadelphia, Report Finds

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Coverage maps are fine, but how does your cell phone hold up in the real world? A company that crowdsources wireless stats is out with its latest report. It shows one provider is dominating download speeds in Philadelphia.
Justin Bieber’s review of the history of touchdown celebrations won T-Mobile plenty of Super Bowl commercial buzz. Now, armed with data from OpenSignal, the company can do its own dance for its performance in Philly.
When it comes to 4G download speeds, T-Mobile outranks AT&T by more than 4 Mbps, and is about 50 percent faster than Verizon. T-Mobile more than doubles the pace of Sprint’s network.
The big three improved their speeds marginally over the past six months, while Sprint actually saw a decline in the OpenSignal report.
Verizon and T-Mobile customers have a 4G (LTE) connection more than 90 percent of the time. AT&T and Sprint aren’t far behind.