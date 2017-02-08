Winter Storm Watch Issued For Philadelphia: The Snow Totals Expected For Thurs Morning | Radar

Residents Enjoying Spring-Like Temps Before Snow Moves In

February 8, 2017 11:40 AM By Tim Jimenez

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A dramatic shift in the weather: spring like temps to falling snow. Some folks are enjoying today and preparing for tomorrow.

It’s been a drama free winter so far, when it comes to the weather.

Snow Totals We Can Expect For Thursday Morning’s Storm

“It’s been pretty mild. Few cold days here and there. Other than that it’s been pretty nice.”

But with a good amount of snow projected to fall after this warm day, people like Carlos are trying to take advantage of today’s temperatures.

“I think I might come out at my lunch break and kind of bask in what little good weather we have today in case we kind of have to hunker down tomorrow.”

Carlos said he moved to this area from San Diego.

“Kind of yearned for more than just one season, one of the reasons why I moved here.”

And with a spring like day followed by a winter wonderland, he’s getting what he wanted.

“It’s going to be interesting.”

