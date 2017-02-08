Police Find Nearly 4,000 Pounds of Pot Disguised As Limes

PHARR, TX (CBS)–U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Texas seized nearly 4,000 pounds of alleged marijuana disguised as lime-shaped bundles.
The seizure occurred on January 30, when CBP officers assigned to the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility encountered a 2001 Freightliner tractor trailer.
“This is an outstanding interception of narcotics. Our CBP officers continue to excel in their knowledge of smuggling techniques which allows them to intercept these kinds of attempts to introduce narcotics into our country,” said Port Director Efrain Solis Jr., Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.
After a secondary inspection, CBP officers extracted 34,764 packages containing a total of 3,947.37 pounds of alleged marijuana commingled within the shipment of key limes, authorities say.
The drugs are estimated at roughly $789,467.
Police are continuing their investigation.