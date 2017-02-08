Free Library Opens Doors To Dogs For One Book One Philadelphia Event

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For the last 15 years, One Book One Philadelphia has encouraged the community to bond over reading. On Wednesday evening, One Book One Philadelphia hosted an event focusing on man’s best friend.

“The book that we’re reading, is The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, by Mark Haddon.

Kalela Williams with One Book One Philadelphia says during the program they are hosting various events around the city with a focus on themes from the book.

On Wednesday night, they held a forum at the Free Library of Philadelphia headquarters that took a look at working dogs.

“We have dogs from PAWS up for adoption. We have a therapy dog here. We have dogs from PAWS and Affection, which is a training organization and a service dog providing organization,” Williams said. “We have the Penn Vet working dog center here and they’re going to do some search and rescue.

Williams says the book and the event help build a bridge between dogs and people.

“It’s a really good opportunity to explore the bond between humans and animals,” she said, “and it’s a really good opportunity to explore ways that we can sort of find comfort in different things.”

One Book, One Philadelphia runs until March 23rd.