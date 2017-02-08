SNOW: Bracing for Heavy Snow | Philly To Declare Snow EmergencyForecast | RadarTraffic Map | School ClosingsSnow Emergencies | Code Blues | CBS3Snow | NJ TRANSIT Cross-Honoring Tickets Thursday

Free Library Opens Doors To Dogs For One Book One Philadelphia Event

February 8, 2017 10:23 PM By Justin Udo
Filed Under: Free Library of Philadelphia, Justin Udo, KYW Newsradio

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For the last 15 years, One Book One Philadelphia has encouraged the community to bond over reading. On Wednesday evening, One Book One Philadelphia hosted an event focusing on man’s best friend.

“The book that we’re reading, is The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, by Mark Haddon.

Kalela Williams with One Book One Philadelphia says during the program they are hosting various events around the city with a focus on themes from the book.

On Wednesday night, they held a forum at the Free Library of Philadelphia headquarters that took a look at working dogs.

“We have dogs from PAWS up for adoption. We have a therapy dog here. We have dogs from PAWS and Affection, which is a training organization and a service dog providing organization,” Williams said. “We have the Penn Vet working dog center here and they’re going to do some search and rescue.

Williams says the book and the event help build a bridge between dogs and people.

“It’s a really good opportunity to explore the bond between humans and animals,” she said, “and it’s a really good opportunity to explore ways that we can sort of find comfort in different things.”

One Book, One Philadelphia runs until March 23rd.

More from Justin Udo
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Mountain Tubing
How Often Is Punxsutawney Phil Correct?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia