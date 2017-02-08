Delaware 87ers Claim Nate Robinson, Per Report

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Delaware 87ers have claimed NBA veteran guard Nate Robinson off waivers, according to a report.
Robinson, 32, has spent time with eight NBA teams over the span of his career, averaging 11.0 points and three assists per game. Robinson is a three-time NBA Slam Dunk Contest Champion, which most notably includes his controversial victory over former Sixer Andre Iguodala.
Robinson has been out of the NBA since 2015, but apparently wants a chance to return.