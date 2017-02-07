Students Help Those In Need, Take Part In ‘Cozies For Chemo Night’

MARLTON, N.J. (CBS) — Students and parents gathered at a South Jersey elementary school to give a helping hand to kids with cancer.

On Tuesday, dozens of families gathered at Marlton Elementary School to participate in their Cozies for Chemo Night.

The Implant Alternative Helping Patients Suffering With Glaucoma

“We’re trying to really emphasize getting kids to understand the community around them and do something for the community.” Melissa Reeve is the PTA president at Marlton.

Students and parents gather at a South Jersey school to take part in their "Cozies for Chemo" night. Story on @KYWNewsradio pic.twitter.com/MpNRv5r8oT — Justin Udo (@JustinUdo) February 8, 2017

She says the fleece blankets that the students and parents are cutting, tying and packaging with care are going to local cancer patients in need and the kids who participated say it feels good to be able to give to the less fortunate.

“It makes me feel thankful for what I have and it makes me feel happy that I can help people that need it.”

Melissa Erickson says her niece had cancer when she was 4-years-old and getting special care packages like this made all the difference in the world. “She’s turning 20 this year and she still has some of the things that she was given at the time of need when our family needed this. Makes you feel a little better, makes you feel like you’re not out there so alone.”